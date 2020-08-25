ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

Aug. 25: As schools and families nationwide prepare for a new academic year in the midst of the pandemic, many are wondering how the lessons learned today may resonate for years to come. How might remote learning affect educational inequalities? What setbacks or opportunities might we see on the other side of the pandemic? What will classrooms look like five years from now? How will teacher training evolve?

This week’s UW Now Livestream features education experts who will discuss the future of K–12 education in the U.S. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Our Guests:

John Diamond is a professor of education and the Kellner Family Distinguished Chair in Urban Education at UW–Madison. He is also a faculty affiliate in Afro-American studies and educational policy studies. A sociologist of education, he studies the relationship between social inequality and educational opportunity. More specifically, he examines how educational leadership, policies, and practices shape students’ educational opportunities and outcomes. He has published extensively on the relationship between educational policy and equity, primarily in K–12 settings. In addition to UW–Madison, Diamond has held faculty positions at Northwestern University, Harvard University, and the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee.

Diana Hess has been dean of UW-Madison’s School of Education since 2015 and is the current Karen A. Falk Distinguished Chair of Education. Her research focuses on how teachers engage their students in discussions of highly controversial political and constitutional issues and the impact of civic education on what young people learn. Her first book on this topic, Controversy in the Classroom: The Democratic Power of Discussion, won the 2009 Exemplary Research Award from the National Council for the Social Studies. Her most recent book, The Political Classroom: Evidence and Ethics in Democratic Education, coauthored with Paula McAvoy, won the American Educational Research Association’s Outstanding Book Award in 2016 and the prestigious Grawemeyer Award in 2017. She was elected to the National Academy of Education in 2019.

Carlton Jenkins MS’93, PhD’09 became the superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District on August 4, 2020. He is the district's first African American superintendent. Previously, he served as superintendent of the Robbinsdale School District in New Hope, MN; chief academic officer for the Atlanta Public School System in Atlanta, GA; and superintendent of Saginaw Public Schools in Saginaw, MI. He also served as associate principal for Madison Memorial High School and associate principal and principal with the Beloit Public School District in Beloit.

Where: The UW Now Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=m6IDNqqoTHc

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.

