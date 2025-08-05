The UW Now

media release: In the first half of the year, the Trump administration has reshaped many aspects of economic policy, often in ways that are at odds with the views of outside economists. As Trump’s economic agenda comes into sharper focus, many are wondering about its impact. How are tariffs affecting prices for consumers? Are the biggest impacts behind us or yet to come? How will the new federal budget affect the long-term deficit? Will the administration exert more pressure on the Federal Reserve and its chair? And what does this all mean for the average American?

Join the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association’s Mike Knetter on Tuesday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. CDT. This UW Now livestream will feature a live discussion with UW experts who will answer these questions and offer their insights.

Menzie Chinn, PhD: professor of public affairs and economics in the La Follette School of Public Affairs (Click here for a pre-program interview)

Lydia Cox, PhD: assistant professor in the Department of Economics (Click here for a pre-program interview)