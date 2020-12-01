ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

Dec. 1: As multiple pharmaceutical companies announce initial positive results from vaccine clinical trials, people all over the world are beginning to ask what comes next. Have the vaccines been tested enough? With limited quantities available, who gets first priority? What factors may complicate distribution? Once we have been vaccinated, how long will we be protected?

Join fellow UW-Madison alumni and friends online for a livestream and Q & A with three UW-Madison experts about the development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. The talks will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

R. Alta Charo is the Warren P. Knowles Professor of Law and Bioethics at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. She is an elected fellow of the National Academy of Medicine, where she serves on its board on health sciences policy and its executive council. Charo served as a member of the Obama-Biden Transition Project, where she was a member of the health and human services review team. She has served as a senior policy adviser in the Office of the Commissioner at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as on several expert advisory boards of organizations with an interest in stem cell research. She is also the cochair of the National Academy of Medicine Forum on Regenerative Medicine and the Committee on Human Gene Editing. She has been a key figure in drafting regulations and guidelines concerning adult, embryonic, and induced pluripotent stem cell research.

James Conway is a pediatric infectious disease specialist and professor of pediatrics. He is the associate director of the UW’s Global Health Institute, the medical director of the UW Health Immunization Program, and director of the Office of Global Health at the School of Medicine and Public Health. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), serving in the sections on infectious diseases and international child health, and received an AAP Special Achievement Award in 2009 for his immunization projects. He is also a member of the board of directors of the Wisconsin AAP chapter (WIAPP), where he serves as chair of the Committee on Immunizations and Infectious Diseases and represents WIAAP on the Wisconsin Council on Immunization Practice.

Jonathan Temte MD’87, PhD’93 is the associate dean for public health and community egagement at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. As a family medicine physician and a professor in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health, Temte has served as a clinician, teacher, and researcher for 25 years. His research includes investigation of the relationships between communities, primary care, and respiratory viruses. An expert in vaccines and immunization policy, Temte has served on the U.S. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, also acting as chair of its Evidence-Based Recommendation Work Group. Temte is chair of the Wisconsin Council on Immunization Practices and serves as medical director for Public Health Madison & Dane County. On the national level, Temte is serving an appointment to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Board of Scientific Counselors.

