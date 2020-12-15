ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

Dec. 15: From sourdough baking to living room Olympics, there’s no end to the creative ways people have kept themselves entertained while staying physically distanced. On the flip side, many people find it difficult or impossible to enjoy their favorite activities because of stress, safety concerns, or lack of access. How do our pandemic pastimes affect our overall health and well-being?

During the next UW Now Livestream, hear from two UW experts about staying healthy and active during COVID-19. The talks will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Featured guests:

Cindy Kuhrasch is a distinguished faculty associate in the Department of Kinesiology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where she has served for more than 20 years. She is also the program director for UW–Madison’s physical education teacher education program. She teaches methods, assessment, curriculum, class management, and technology coursework. She also supervises the placement and evaluation of student teachers. In addition, Kuhrasch has served as a consultant in many school districts, working in the areas of curriculum development, instructional strategies, and technology. She has presented on a wide variety of education topics at state, district, and national conventions, and has published articles in national educational journals. Kuhrasch also serves on the executive board for the Boys and Girls Club in Dane County.

Beth Olson is an associate professor and Extension specialist in the Department of Nutritional Sciences at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. A native of Wisconsin, she obtained her bachelor of science degree in biochemistry from UW–Madison and her master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of California–Davis. Olson began her career at the Kellogg Company, working in global research and development, followed by a position as a director in nutrition marketing for Kellogg USDA. She has spent the past 20 years in community-based nutrition research and programs. Her research and outreach at UW–Madison is focused on helping families make the healthiest choices possible in nutrition and health, including helping new parents with infant feeding.

More info: https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/. A recording of this livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.