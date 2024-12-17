The UW Now

media release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

The economy, politics and foreign affairs were central issues leading up to the 2024 presidential election. A great deal of change is likely on the table for 2025, as President-elect Trump is poised to act on campaign promises.

What are the major policy items that will define the early days of Trump 2.0? How will our allies react to potentially new stances on global conflicts and global trade? And how could these changes impact the economy and inflation?

Join Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association CEO Mike Knetter on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. CST, as he moderates a live discussion with UW experts who will attempt to predict the events of 2025. Afterward, guests will take questions from the audience via live chat.

Featured Speakers