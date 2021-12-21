ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

Dec. 21: As the prevalence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 increases throughout the world, everyone is waiting to find out how this new strain will affect the pandemic. How contagious is the Omicron variant? Do our current vaccines and treatments work against it? How does the severity of illness from the Omicron variant differ from the severity of illness from the Alpha or Delta variants? What new treatments are on the horizon — and how might they change the game?

The next UW Now Livestream is a special conversation with Dr. Nasia Safdar. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Dr. Safdar is a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases, the vice chair for research in the Department of Medicine, associate dean for clinical trials, and the medical director of infection control at UW Hospital and Clinics. She leads the department in its mission to reduce and prevent healthcare-associated infections by identifying, testing, and implementing novel interventions. Because of her work and research in this area, Dr. Safdar received a President’s Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers in 2017, the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government on outstanding scientists and engineers beginning their independent careers. In 2014, she received the John Q. Sherman Award for Excellence in Patient Engagement. Dr. Safdar is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and a member of the Society of Internal General Medicine.

More info: https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/. A recording of this livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.