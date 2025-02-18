The Cost of American Isolationism

media release: The Trump administration has been threatening and implementing significant tariff increases on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China in a continuation of the trade friction that marked Trump’s first term in office. This represents a reversal of a decades-long effort toward freer trade and deeper integration of most major economies around the world.

What was the rationale for globalization? What has led this administration to turn against economic integration? What are the direct and indirect effects of tariffs on imported goods and services? How likely is retaliation? Are these threats and actions likely to achieve other foreign policy objectives? What are the geopolitical implications?

Join Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association’s Mike Knetter on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6:30 p.m. CST. This UW Now Livestream will feature a live discussion with UW experts who will answer these questions and offer their insights on the latest developments on this issue.

New: To watch live and chat with our guests, please take one minute to register, and you’ll be sent a link to watch the program. If you can’t make it the night of the show, we’ll send you a link to the recorded version following the event. To watch past programs, check out the Wisconsin Alumni Association YouTube channel.

Featured Speakers

Lydia Cox is an assistant professor in the Department of Economics at UW–Madison, with expertise and research interests in international trade and macroeconomics. She is also a faculty research fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research. Her research focuses primarily on the effects of trade policy on the U.S. economy. She received her undergraduate degree at Stanford University and her doctorate at Harvard University in 2022.

Jon Pevehouse is the Mary Herman Rubinstein Professor and development chair of the Department of Political Science. An expert in international relations and American foreign policy and an award-winning instructor, he has taught on campus for more than 20 years. He is the coauthor of the leading textbook in his field, International Relations, and editor emeritus of the journal International Organization. His research interests lie in international relations, international political economy, American foreign policy, and political methodology. He earned his doctorate from Ohio State University in 2000.