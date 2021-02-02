ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

Feb. 2: Founders’ Day Edition

On February 2, discover how three UW faculty members are building a better future through cutting-edge research. This is a special opportunity to get an inside look at what these experts are working on now and ask your questions!

Featuring:

Nam C. Kim, BA, MA, PhD — associate professor in the Department of Anthropology

Young Mie Kim, BA, MA, PhD — professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication and faculty affiliate of the Department of Political Science

Kristyn Masters, BS, PhD — Vilas Distinguished Professor, H.I. Romnes Faculty Fellow, and vice chair of the Department of Biomedical Engineering

More info: https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/. A recording of this livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.