Unpacking the Changing New World Order

media release: Global power is shifting — and the ripple effects are impacting alliances, trade, security, and humanitarian crises. Join “UW Now Live” for a fact-based conversation on today’s geopolitical shake-up, including Western Hemisphere influence; tensions involving Greenland, NATO, Iran, and Ukraine; the crisis in Gaza; and China’s growing role on the world stage.

The “UW Now Live” will discuss:

· Is there a written version of U.S. national security strategy, and if so, how has that changed in recent years?

· Are the changes in U.S. rhetoric and behavior consistent with the changes in stated strategy? And how might these changes shape the way the United States is viewed and treated by the rest of the world?

· Beyond the U.S., how are these shifts reshaping relationships among other countries — and where might new alliances or tensions be forming without the U.S. at the center?

Join the Wisconsin Alumni Association online on Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. CST. Mike Knetter will moderate a live discussion with UW experts who will discuss this evolving topic.

Featured Speakers:

Yoshiko Herrera, PhD — professor of comparative politics and international relations, former director of the UW’s Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia

Jon Pevehouse, PhD — Mary Herman Rubinstein Professor of Political Science and Public Policy

To watch live and chat with our guests, please take one minute to register, and you’ll be sent a link to watch the program. If you can’t tune in on the night of the show, we’ll send you a link to the recorded version following the event. To watch past programs, check out the Wisconsin Alumni Association YouTube channel.