ONLINE: The UW Now

Feb. 9: UW–Madison is one of the leading public universities in the world, but a recent report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows that the UW is starting to fall behind some of its peers. Why is this happening and how is the pandemic changing higher education at the UW and across the country?

On the next UW Now Livestream: a discussion and Q & A with five UW community leaders and experts about the future of higher education in Wisconsin. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Michael Grebe is regent vice president of the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents. He is also the chief legal officer for Advocate Aurora Health, the largest integrated health care system in Wisconsin. He has served as executive vice president and general counsel for Husco International Inc., and as a partner and executive committee member at Quarles & Brady, providing services in business law, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance.

Peter Kies is a managing director at Robert W. Baird & Co., a major financial services company where he has held leadership positions for more than 20 years. He is currently the head of the equity capital markets team and the technology and services investment banking division, as well as a member of the investment banking management committee and chairman of the equity capital markets committee. Prior to joining Baird in 1992, Peter was on Governor Tommy Thompson’s executive staff.

Katharine Lyall, PhD, was president of the UW System from 1992 to 2004, holding one of the longest presidencies in the UW System’s history. She was also the UW System’s first female president. Lyall is known for instituting some of the system’s first online courses and degrees, establishing the first annual accountability “report card” to citizens, prioritizing economic development, and many other achievements. Currently, she serves on the board of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and is a professor of economics at UW–Madison.

Cory Nettles is the founder and managing director of Generation Growth Capital Inc., a private equity fund focused on buyouts and providing growth capital to small businesses and lower-middle market companies in the upper Midwest. Previously, he served as secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Commerce. Nettles is a current board member for several corporate and nonprofit organizations, including the United Way of Greater Milwaukee, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Milwaukee World Festival, Teach For America, the Medical College of Wisconsin, the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, the University of Wisconsin Foundation, and many others.

John Schaefer is the CEO of Fleet Farm, a midwestern retailer providing merchandise and services for active, outdoor suburban and farm communities. He previously served as CEO of Sportsman’s Warehouse, which grew from 25 locations to nearly 90 locations in just nine years under Schaefer’s direction. He has also served as CEO of Team Express and Cornerstone Brands, and held leadership positions in multiple other companies such as Pierre Foods and Eastbay Inc.

