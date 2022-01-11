ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

Jan. 11: Blockchains, Cryptocurrencies, and NFTs

Amid the rise of cryptocurrencies, there is another new trend in the digital world: non-fungible tokens (NFTs). What exactly are NFTs and how do they work? What advantages and disadvantages do they present to artists and content creators? Do NFTs prevent intellectual property theft or exacerbate it? Do they really have value — and what determines that value?

On the next UW Now Livestream, join a discussion with leading experts who will discuss non-fungible tokens. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Our guests:

Brad Chandler, JD, MBA, is the director of the Nicholas Center for Corporate Finance and Investment Banking at the Wisconsin School of Business. He teaches courses on financial modeling and valuation, applied corporate finance, and cryptocurrencies. In addition, Chandler advises a number of student groups, including the Graduate Finance Organization, the Investment Banking Club, and Badger Blockchain. Prior to joining the Nicholas Center in 2017, Chandler was a managing director in the Investment Banking Division at Morgan Stanley in New York City. Chandler advised corporate and private equity clients on mergers and acquisitions, shareholder activism and defense, leveraged buyouts, debt and equity financings, restructurings, and fund-level financings. He successfully executed more than 55 transactions representing more than $225 billion in transaction value. Click here for more.

Grant Yun ’18 is a digital artist who specializes in realistic yet minimalist landscapes, evoking the 20th-century American regionalism movement with a 21st-century spin. His artwork has been exhibited worldwide, and many of his pieces have been purchased by collectors using NFTs. In addition, he has been a member of multiple breakdancing crews, taking several awards at prestigious competitions across the United States since 2014. At UW–Madison, he majored in biochemistry. He is now pursuing his medical doctorate at the Medical College of Wisconsin, where he is conducting cancer research and has coauthored multiple publications.

