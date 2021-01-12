ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

Jan. 12: As America prepares for a presidential transition in the wake of a contested election and a violent mob breaching the Capitol building, we are all left wondering about the long-term impact on our country’s political landscape. Can these events produce a silver lining of deeper civic engagement and renewal of our democratic principles? How have the parties shifted on the ideological spectrum over time — and how might they continue to evolve in the years to come? Will our two-party system remain intact or might new parties emerge?

During the next UW Now livestream, three UW experts will discuss the future of American politics. The talks will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Featured guests:

David Canon, PhD, is a professor of American politics. He is also the current editor of the Election Law Journal. His teaching and research interests are in American political institutions, especially Congress. He is the author of multiple books, including Race, Redistricting, and Representation (University of Chicago Press, 1999), which won the Richard F. Fenno Jr. Prize for the best book on legislative politics. He has served as the Congress editor for Legislative Studies Quarterly and was a Distinguished Fulbright Chair in Debrecen, Hungary, in 2003–04 and in Tübingen, Germany, in 2011–12. His most recent research concerns election administration and election reform, with a continued interest in redistricting. He is the recipient of a University of Wisconsin Distinguished Teaching Award.

Ryan Owens, PhD, is the George C. and Carmella P. Edwards Professor of American Politics in the Department of Political Science. He is also a Leon Epstein Faculty Fellow, the director of the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership, and an affiliate faculty member in UW Law School. Owens’s work analyzes the United States Supreme Court, the United States Courts of Appeals, legal institutions, and judicial behavior. He has received grants from the National Science Foundation, the Harvard provost, the University of Wisconsin Graduate School, the Center for Empirical Research in the Law, and the George H. W. Bush Library Foundation. Prior to returning to UW–Madison — his alma mater — to teach, Owens was an assistant professor of government at Harvard University.

Susan Webb Yackee, PhD, is the Collins-Bascom Professor of Public Affairs and Political Science as well as the director of the La Follette School of Public Affairs. Her research and teaching interests include the U.S. public policy-making process, public management, regulation, administrative law, and interest-group politics. In 2019, Yackee received the Kellett Mid-Career Award for her research from UW–Madison and the Herbert A. Simon Career Contribution Award — the highest award in the field of political science for the study of bureaucracy and public administration. Her article “Clerks or Kings? Partisan Alignment and Delegation to the U.S. Bureaucracy” (with Christine Kelleher Palus) won the 2017 Beryl Radin Award for the best article published in the Journal of Public Administration Research and Theory in the previous year. Yackee is an elected member of the National Academy of Public Administration.

