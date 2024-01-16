What is the Return on Investment of a College Education?

media release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

Data shared in a recent UW Now Livestream show some Americans are losing confidence in higher education and questioning whether college is worth the cost. What’s the lifetime value of a college degree? Can a student’s choice of major influence the outcome? What can universities do to improve the return on investment for students?

The next UW Now Livestream will take a close look at these issues with leading experts. The discussion will be moderated by Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Our featured guests:

Ananth Seshadri — Mary Sue and Mike Shannon Distinguished Chair for Economics, professor, and codirector of the Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy (CROWE)

Eric Wilcots — Dean of the College of Letters & Science and Mary C. Jacoby Professor in the Department of Astronomy