ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

Jan. 19: Featuring:

Richard Davidson, BS, PhD — William James and Vilas Research Professor of Psychology and Psychiatry, founder and director of the Center for Healthy Minds, collaborative associate of the Dalai Lama

Jennifer Ratner-Rosenhagen, BA, PhD — Merle Curti and Vilas-Borghesi Distinguished Achievement Professor of History

More info: https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/. A recording of this livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.

