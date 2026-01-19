Immigration and the Economy

media release: Changes in federal immigration policies and enforcement are influencing who can or will choose to study, work, and live in the United States — and these shifts have significant effects on the economy and workforce.

The UW Now Live will discuss:

What recent immigration policy changes have affected foreign citizens in the United States?

How are changes to immigration, visa policies, and funding for higher education impacting applications and enrollments of foreign students at U.S. universities?

How do these changes influence labor supply, workforce quality, and economic resilience?

What policy changes will affect the rate of immigration to the U.S. and therefore the growth of the labor force?

Join the Wisconsin Alumni Association online on Tuesday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. CST. Mike Knetter will moderate a live discussion with UW experts who will discuss this evolving topic.

Featured Speakers:

Erin Murphy Barbato — director of the Immigrant Justice Center at University of Wisconsin Law School

director of the Immigrant Justice Center at University of Wisconsin Law School Jeffrey A. Smith — Paul T. Heyne Distinguished Chair in Economics, Richard A. Meese Chair in Applied Econometrics, and professor in the UW’s Department of Economics

To watch live and chat with our guests, please take one minute to register, and you’ll be sent a link to watch the program. If you can’t tune in on the night of the show, we’ll send you a link to the recorded version following the event. To watch past programs, check out the Wisconsin Alumni Association YouTube channel.