ONLINE: The UW Now

Jan. 5: COVID-19 has impacted daily life all over the world, but lifestyle changes have been particularly drastic in cities where population density makes it more difficult to go outside safely. Many people are wondering which of these changes will be temporary and which will have a lasting impact on how we lead our lives.

On the next UW Now livestream: a discussion and Q & A with two UW experts about the future of American cities after COVID-19. The talks will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Featured guests:

Tim Riddiough, PhD, is the chair of the Department of Real Estate and Urban Land Economics and is a professor in the James A. Graaskamp Center for Real Estate in the Wisconsin School of Business. He is best known for his work on credit risk in mortgage lending, mortgage securitization, real options, real estate investment trusts and corporate finance, and land-use regulation. Riddiough is a fellow at the Homer Hoyt Institute and the Real Estate Research Institute. He was president of the American Real Estate and Urban Economics Association in 2012.

Paul Robbins, PhD, is the dean of the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at UW–Madison, where he guides the institute in addressing rapid global environmental change. He is spearheading several new initiatives in educational innovation, including the establishment of a professional master’s degree in environmental conservation. He also oversees a rapidly growing undergraduate environmental studies program. Robbins has years of experience as a researcher and educator, specializing in human interactions with nature and the politics of natural resource management. His research addresses questions spanning conservation conflicts, urban ecology, and environment and health interactions.

More info: https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/. A recording of this livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.