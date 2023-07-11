The UW Now

media release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

After more than 16 months of hard fighting, Ukraine is still holding back the Russian invasion. How do global alliances continue to play a role in the conflict? How is it impacting food and energy prices around the world? What did the recent Wagner Group rebellion reveal about Russian security and morale — and how might it have impacted the country’s political and military strategy going forward?

On the next UW Now Livestream, a panel of UW-Madison experts will discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. The program will be moderated by Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Featured guests:

Yoshiko Herrera, PhD, is a professor of political science at UW-Madison. Her research on Russian politics; nationalism, identity, and ethnic politics; political economy and state statistics (national accounts); and international norms has been published by numerous outlets including Cambridge University Press, Cornell University Press, Perspectives on Politics, Comparative Politics, Political Analysis, Social Science Quarterly, Post-Soviet Affairs, and others. At UW-Madison, Herrera teaches courses on comparative politics, social identity, and post-communist politics. Before arriving in Madison in 2007, Herrera was the John L. Loeb Associate Professor of Social Sciences at Harvard University (1999–2007). She is also a former director of the Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia; former codirector of the Institute for Regional and International Studies; and former director of the UW-Madison partnership with Nazarbayev University.

Andrew Kydd, PhD, is a professor of political science at UW-Madison and an affiliate of the Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia. His research interests center on the game theoretic analysis of international security issues such as proliferation, terrorism, trust, and conflict resolution. He has published articles in the American Political Science Review, International Organization, World Politics, and International Security, among other journals. His book, Trust and Mistrust in International Relations, was published in 2005 by Princeton University Press and won the 2006 Conflict Processes Best Book Award. Prior to joining UW-Madison’s Department of Political Science in 2007, he taught at the University of California-Riverside and Harvard University.

Mikhail Troitskiy, PhD, is a visiting professor of practice at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has a record of publications on conflicts, security, and politics in Eurasia, Russian foreign policy and U.S.-Russia relations, arms control, and international negotiation. He is a member of the scholars networks Program on New Approaches to Research and Security in Eurasia (PONARS Eurasia) and the Processes of International Negotiation Program. Troitskiy was deputy director and program officer at the Russia office of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation in 2009–2015. He taught at European University at Saint Petersburg from 2014 to 2022 and at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 2003–2022, where he also was dean of the School of Government and International Affairs in 2017–22.