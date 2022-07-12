The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

Every sector of society is being impacted by rising prices. Inflation, a sustained increase in consumer prices, has surged by 8.6%. That is the largest annual increase in four decades. As inflation shows no signs of slowing and worker wages aren’t keeping up, Americans are concerned. Are we facing an economic meltdown? How will rising prices impact the 2022 midterm elections?

On the next UW Now Livestream, renowned experts will discuss inflation and its consequences. This virtual event will be moderated by Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Featured Guests:

J. Michael Collins, PhD — Fetzer Family Chair in Consumer and Personal Finance and faculty director of the Center for Financial Security at UW-Madison.

Paul Leff — founder of Warbasse67, cofounder of Perry Capital, and Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association board member

Kim Ruhl, PhD — Curt and Sue Culver Professor of Economics and co-director of the Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy (CROWE)

More info: https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/. A recording of this livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.