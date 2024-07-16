The UW Now

media release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

From hurricanes to heat domes and flooding to wildfires, it has been an active year for extreme weather. What are the best metrics to determine trends in severe weather events? What does the data show? With the earliest Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic on record occurring this year, what can we expect the hurricane season to hold? What is driving the trends in severe weather, and what might we expect in the future?

On the next UW Now Livestream, two UW–Madison experts, known to Wisconsin Public Radio listeners as the “Weather Guys,” will explore this topic and answer your questions. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association, and afterward, guests will take questions from the audience via live chat.

Our guests:

Steve Ackerman, PhD — professor emeritus of atmospheric and oceanic sciences, former vice chancellor for graduate research and education at UW–Madison and an expert in satellite meteorology

Jonathan Martin, PhD — professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences and an expert on mid-latitude weather system