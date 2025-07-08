Online
The UW Now
media release: The United States is once again involved in a conflict in the Middle East, this time with Israel and Iran. U.S. involvement has centered on Iran’s nuclear capabilities, with the president approving the unprecedented bombing of Iranian facilities and then helping negotiate a ceasefire between the countries. What has always been a complex situation between Middle Eastern countries is now even more dynamic and uncertain. Will the ceasefire hold? How will this affect Iran’s nuclear capabilities, and how will the world monitor the program going forward? How will this recent military action reshape the balance of power and Israel’s relationship with other countries in the region? And what does this mean to long-term stability and peace?
Join the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association’s Mike Knetter on Tuesday, July 8, at 7 p.m. CDT. This UW Now livestream will feature a live discussion with UW experts who will answer these questions and offer their insights.
New: To watch live and chat with our guests, please take one minute to register, and you’ll be sent a link to watch the program. If you can’t tune in on the night of the show, we’ll send you a link to the recorded version following the event. To watch past programs, check out the Wisconsin Alumni Association YouTube channel.
Featured Speakers
- Andrew Kydd, PhD, is a professor of political science at UW–Madison and an affiliate of the Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia. His research interests center on the game theoretic analysis of international security issues such as proliferation, terrorism, trust, and conflict resolution. He has published articles in the American Political Science Review, International Organization, World Politics, and International Security, among other journals. His book, Trust and Mistrust in International Relations, was published in 2005 by Princeton University Press and won the 2006 Conflict Processes Best Book Award. Prior to joining UW–Madison’s Department of Political Science in 2007, he taught at the University of California–Riverside and Harvard University.
- Jon Pevehouse, PhD, is the Mary Herman Rubinstein Professor of Political Science and Public Policy and development chair of the Department of Political Science. An expert in international relations and American foreign policy and an award-winning instructor, he has taught on campus for more than 20 years. He is the coauthor of the leading textbook in his field, International Relations, and editor emeritus of the journal International Organization. His research interests lie in international relations, international political economy, American foreign policy, and political methodology. He earned his doctorate from Ohio State University in 2000.