ONLINE: The UW Now

A new era begins at the University of Wisconsin-Madison this summer. Dr. Jennifer L. Mnookin will become the chancellor of Wisconsin’s flagship university on August 4.

Who is she and what excites her about Wisconsin? How have her experiences prepared her for this role? What is her vision for UW-Madison and how will she lead the university forward?

The next UW Now Livestream will feature Dr. Mnookin in a one-on-one conversation with Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. Dr. Mnookin will also take questions during this virtual presentation.

Background:

Jennifer L. Mnookin, JD, PhD, is the Ralph and Shirley Shapiro Professor of Law at the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA). She has been a member of the UCLA School of Law faculty since 2005, serving as vice dean for faculty and research in 2007–09, vice dean for faculty recruitment and intellectual life in 2012–13 and dean since 2015. She has led new programs in human rights, criminal justice and immigration as well as expanded clinical opportunities in areas ranging from veterans’ needs to documentary filmmaking. Dr. Mnookin is the founder and faculty codirector of the Program on Understanding Law, Science & Evidence (PULSE) at UCLA Law. She is a coauthor of two major treatises on evidence: “The New Wigmore: A Treatise on Evidence — Expert Evidence” and “Modern Scientific Evidence: The Law and Science of Expert Testimony.” She has published extensively on issues relating to forensic science. She was elected to the American Law Institute in 2011 and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2020. In 2022, she was selected as the next chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

More info: https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/. A recording of this livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.