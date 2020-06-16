ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.

June 16

Featuring:

Richard Davidson — William James and Vilas Research Professor of Psychology and Psychiatry, founder and director of the Center for Healthy Minds at UW–Madison

Shilagh Mirgain — senior psychologist and clinical assistant professor at the UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health

Alvin Thomas — clinical psychologist and assistant professor in the human development and family studies department of the School of Human Ecology