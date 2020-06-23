ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.

The pandemic has changed consumer spending habits practically overnight. From a surge in demand for baking ingredients and masks to the sudden halt of brick-and-mortar shopping, these changes have dramatically impacted our retail and service landscapes — and the jobs that go with them. What trends can we expect to see as the situation progresses? How might changes in consumerism during the pandemic reflect a larger shift in our social values?

Join us online this Tuesday, June 23, at 7 p.m. CDT as we talk with UW experts on present and future movement in consumer behavior. Live lightning talks featuring:

Evan Polman — associate professor in the Wisconsin School of Business, who studies consumer psychology and the way we view ourselves and others in decision-making, gift-giving, creativity, and moral psychology

Nancy Wong — professor, department chair of Consumer Science, and Kohl’s Chair in Retail Innovation in the School of Human Ecology, who explores how cultural values influence consumption decisions, how people respond emotionally in different situations, and how materialistic values influence the way we consume

Where: The UW Now Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=m6IDNqqoTHc

