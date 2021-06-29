ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

June 29: These days, it seems as though everyone is talking about shortages, from computer chips to labor. How has the pandemic affected supply chains and the labor market? Which commodities are stretched particularly thin? Is there really a scarcity of workers? How long might these shortages last, and what adjustments might we see to address them?

On the next UW Now Livestream, experts will discuss current issues related to supply chains, the labor market, and inflation. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Featured Guests:

Gregory DeCroix, PhD, is the Grainger Professor in Supply Chain Management at the Wisconsin School of Business. His research is in the field of supply chain management with a specific focus on areas such as managing supply chain disruption risk, utilizing information in supply chain management, and analyzing the impact of decentralized decision-making on supply chain efficiency. His research has appeared in numerous publications, including Management Science, Operations Research, Manufacturing & Service Operations Management, IIE Transactions, Naval Research Logistics, and European Journal of Operational Research.

Kim Ruhl, PhD, is an associate professor of economics and the Mary Sue and Mike Shannon Chair in Economics. He is also associate director of the Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy (CROWE). Ruhl’s research focuses on international economics, models of firm heterogeneity, and national income accounting. He is currently a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research and a special sworn employee of the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, where he studies the ways that multinational firms produce and sell goods and services around the world.

More info: https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/. A recording of this livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.