ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

On the next UW Now Livestream, UW experts will discuss the future of commercial and residential real estate markets. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Our Guests:

Mark Eppli ’83, MS’84, PhD’91 is the director of the James A. Graaskamp Center for Real Estate in the Wisconsin School of Business. He is a coauthor of two books: Real Estate Development: Principles and Process and Valuing the New Urbanism. He has served as an independent board member for the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago since 2012. He was named a Distinguished Fellow by the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties, a national commercial real estate organization, which recognizes him as a foremost real estate policy expert. He has also received awards from the Greater Washington Urban League and the Urban Land Institute for his efforts to diversify the real estate profession

Jill Hatton ’81, MS’82 is a board member/commissioner with more than 35 years of experience in various leadership positions in the real estate investment advisory business. She has served such organizations as BlackRock, the Boston Zoning Commission, the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System Real Estate Advisory Committee, and the Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Real Estate and Timber Committee. A recipient of the UW’s Distinguished Real Estate Alumni Award, she has been actively involved in programs and conferences to support young Badgers in the UW Real Estate Program and to encourage interaction and communication among women in the real estate industry.

When: Tuesday, June 30, at 7 p.m. CDT

Where: The UW Now Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=m6IDNqqoTHc

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.

The pandemic has changed consumer spending habits practically overnight. From a surge in demand for baking ingredients and masks to the sudden halt of brick-and-mortar shopping, these changes have dramatically impacted our retail and service landscapes — and the jobs that go with them. What trends can we expect to see as the situation progresses? How might changes in consumerism during the pandemic reflect a larger shift in our social values?

The pandemic has changed the way many people and businesses think about the spaces we occupy. Many are also struggling to hold on to the spaces they have amid major economic changes. What could all this mean for the future real estate market? Will we need more commercial space to ensure safe distance between workers — or will the market for office space crash as more companies opt to have employees work remotely? Will people flee high-density lifestyles and urban areas that rely on public transit? Or will a vaccine get us back to normal?