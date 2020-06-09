ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

(note: rescheduled from June 2)

Information about COVID-19 can sometimes be confusing, conflicting, and inaccurate. Adding to the confusion is that the facts are evolving as we learn more about the disease.

On the next UW Now Livestream, a UW expert on infectious diseases will separate fact from fiction. Ajay Sethi is an associate professor in the department of population health sciences and is the faculty director for the Master of Public Health program at UW–Madison. As an infectious disease epidemiologist, he studies modifiable behavioral and structural factors associated with infectious disease transmission and morbidity. He teaches the popular course Conspiracies in Public Health at the UW, preparing future health care workers for difficult conversations.

The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.