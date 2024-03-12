media release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

If you’ve recently been in the market for a new car or truck, chances are you’ve seen news about the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs). What are the benefits and drawbacks of driving an EV? What would be the impact on overall U.S. emissions if more or all Americans were to choose an EV? Can the U.S. meet the increased demand for electricity needed to power EVs that as has been seen in other countries? Who will become the world leader in EV production?

The next UW Now Livestream will take a close look at these questions with leading experts. The discussion will be moderated by Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Our featured guests:

Rod Copes: chairman of Exro Technologies, Inc., former chief operating officer of U.S. EV automaker Rivian, and alumnus of the UW-Madison Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Eric Kazyak, PhD: assistant professor in mechanical engineering at UW-Madison, with a research focus on the way we convert, store, and use energy more sustainably, including next-generation “beyond-lithium” batteries.

Greg Reichow: partner at Eclipse Ventures, a Palo Alto-based venture capital firm focused on transforming industries. Prior to Eclipse, he was the executive leader of global manufacturing, factory/automation engineering, supply chain, and product excellence at Tesla.

When: Tuesday, March 12

7 p.m. CDT

Virtual Presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mrgwnqblcd4

Interview with Rod Copes: https://uwalumni.com/news/investing-in-electric-motors-and-a-cleaner-future-rod-copes-speaks-on-the-uw-now-livestream/

Interview with Eric Kazyak:

https://uwalumni.com/news/finding-a-lasting-storage-solution-for-clean-energy-eric-kazyak-joins-the-uw-now-livestream/

Interview with Greg Reichow: https://uwalumni.com/news/you-cant-spell-evolution-without-ev-greg-reichow-discusses-electric-cars-on-the-uw-now-livestream/