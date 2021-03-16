ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

March 16: The cryptocurrency Bitcoin has more than doubled in value in just the last 10 weeks, topping $60,000, and Christie’s auction house recently sold a digital art piece by Beeple for $69 million in Bitcoin. How important is Bitcoin and what exactly are cryptocurrencies? What factors are causing their rise? How much of an impact are they having on central banks and businesses? How can the history of money help us better understand cryptocurrency and where it may be headed in the future?

On the next UW Now Livestream, a panel of experts will discuss cryptocurrency and the future of money. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Featured guests:

Brad Chandler is the director of the Nicholas Center for Corporate Finance and Investment Banking at the Wisconsin School of Business. He teaches courses on financial modeling and valuation, applied corporate finance, and cryptocurrencies. In addition, Chandler advises a number of student groups, including the Graduate Finance Organization, the Investment Banking Club, and Badger Blockchain. Prior to joining the Nicholas Center in 2017, Chandler was a managing director in the investment banking division at Morgan Stanley in New York City. Chandler advised corporate and private equity clients on mergers and acquisitions, shareholder activism and defense, leveraged buyouts, debt and equity financings, restructurings, and fund-level financings. He successfully executed more than 55 transactions representing more than $225 billion in transaction value.

Dana Peterson is the chief economist and center leader of economy, strategy, and finance at The Conference Board, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit business membership and research group organization that conducts economic and business management research. In her work, Peterson analyzes global economic themes having direct financial market implications, including monetary policy; fiscal and trade policy; debt; taxation; environmental, social, and governance investing; and demographics. Peterson’s research covering rates, equities, credit, foreign exchange, commodities, political analysis, and asset allocation has been featured by U.S. and international news outlets, both in print and broadcast. Previously, Peterson worked for Citibank, where she served as a North America economist and a global economist. She has also worked at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C.

