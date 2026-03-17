War in the Middle East and Global Consequences

media release:

As conflict involving Iran roils the Middle East, “UW Now Live” is examining what this moment means beyond the immediate headlines.

This conversation will unpack the consequences of instability in Iran — how it reverberates across the Middle East, intersects with the war in Ukraine, and complicates great‑power competition involving China, Russia, and the United States.

From shifting alliances and energy security to nuclear deterrence, diplomacy, and long‑term regional order, the discussion will ask not only what’s happening now but what this moment could mean for the region and the world in one, three, and 10 years.

The “UW Now Live” will discuss:

· How does conflict involving Iran reshape other global flashpoints?

· Where does China fit into this moment?

· What kind of world emerges next?

Join the Wisconsin Alumni Association online on Tuesday, March 17, at 7 p.m. CDT. Mike Knetter will moderate a live discussion with UW experts who will discuss this evolving topic.

Featured Speakers:

Steven Brooke — associate professor of comparative politics and director, Middle East studies program

— associate professor of comparative politics and director, Middle East studies program Yoshiko Herrera — professor of comparative politics and international relations, former director of the UW’s Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia

— professor of comparative politics and international relations, former director of the UW’s Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia Andrew Kydd — professor of political science and affiliate of the UW’s Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia

— professor of political science and affiliate of the UW’s Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia Jon Pevehouse — Mary Herman Rubinstein Professor of Political Science and Public Policy

To watch live and chat with our guests, please take one minute to register, and you’ll be sent a link to watch the program. If you can’t tune in on the night of the show, we’ll send you a link to the recorded version following the event. To watch past programs, check out the Wisconsin Alumni Association YouTube channel.