ONLINE: The UW Now

March 9: After rising steadily for decades, global carbon emissions fell by 6.4 percent in 2020 — approximately 2.3 billion metric tons. What is the scientific evidence on the link between carbon emissions and climate? What human behaviors impact growing climate risks? Are businesses seeing the same real-world results that data projections have predicted? How can environmentally minded households or investors make changes to reduce risk? What would it really take to transform our society to an environmentally sustainable model? What are the risks to our way of life if we do — or do not?

On the next UW Now Livestream: an in-depth discussion and Q & A with a panel of experts about the risks of current climate trends and the possibilities for our future. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Featured guests:

Steve Ackerman, PhD, a professor and the vice chancellor for research and graduate education in the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences. His research interests center on understanding how changes in the earth’s radiation balance affect and are affected by changes in other climate variables

John Nelson, is an adjunct professor of civil and environmental engineering in the College of Engineering. He also serves as chief technical officer of Fitzgerald Asset Management, a boutique registered investment advisor that focuses on the development of sustainable infrastructure.

Jonathan Patz, MD, is a professor and the John P. Holton Chair of Health and the Environment with appointments in the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and the Department of Population Health Sciences. He also serves as director of the Global Health Institute at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Benjamin Wright is the senior vice president and chief underwriting officer at Homesite Insurance. In his work, Wright has seen firsthand how catastrophic weather patterns affect people’s lives.

