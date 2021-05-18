ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

May 18: Many people have spent the past year thinking about things they’d like to do after the pandemic ends. But as we draw closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, there is a lot of uncertainty about how to proceed. Which aspects of social life will change most significantly — for better or worse? As we transition to our new “normal,” how can we navigate different levels of comfort among family members, friends, and even strangers? What long-term effects might we see on finances or consumer behaviors? How can we embrace post-pandemic optimism without ignoring the impact that the pandemic has had on all of us?

On the next UW Now Livestream, a panel of UW experts explores the transition to life after the pandemic. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Featured guests:

Shilagh Mirgain, PhD, is a senior psychologist and clinical assistant professor at the UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health. Her clinical interests include individual and couples psychotherapy with patients with mood disorders, anxiety disorders, and adjustment issues. She also specializes in sport psychology, peak performance training, and chronic pain management. In fact, she developed the sports psychology program in the University of Wisconsin System, offering services for injury rehabilitation and peak performance training to athletes.

Christine Whelan, PhD, is also known as “the Happy Class professor” for her work examining how we try to buy happiness, find meaning, and seek success. She is a clinical professor of consumer science and the director of the Money, Relationships, and Equality initiative in the School of Human Ecology at UW–Madison. In partnership with the Center for Financial Security, Whelan teaches and researches on topics of self-improvement, gender, relationship formation, and purpose throughout life. A nationally recognized expert in the field of self-improvement, Whelan also researches and writes on changing dating and marriage patterns in the United States.

More info: https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/. A recording of this livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

