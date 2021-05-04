ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

May 4: As COVID-19 vaccination numbers rise, the light at the end of the tunnel feels closer than ever. But amid the rising sense of relief, many people who have been working remotely are feeling mixed emotions about the prospect of returning to in-person jobs. What data exist on the preferences of employees to continue working remotely? Are their preferences consistent with how employers are feeling? Will we see a mismatch between employees and employers in the post-pandemic world? Will this lead to a surge in turnover that disrupts productivity growth? How much of our professional lives can we expect to “go back to normal” — and what changes may be here to stay?

On the next UW Now Livestream, a panel of experts will discuss the transition to a post-pandemic work life. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Featured guests:

Sarah Condella has more than a decade of experience managing the needs of businesses and their workforces. She is currently the senior vice president of human resources at Exact Sciences. Previously, she served as a human resources manager at GE Healthcare and as a manager and project director at the University of Wisconsin Survey Center. She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management and currently serves on the boards of the Madison Children’s Museum and Gilda’s Club.

Jirs Meuris, PhD, is an assistant professor of management and human resources. He serves as a faculty affiliate at the Institute for Research on Poverty and the Center for Financial Security. His work focuses on the intersection of behavioral science, human resource management, and public policy, examining how work and organizations shape economic and demographic inequality in society. His work has been published in the Academy of Management Annals, Industrial and Labor Relations Review, Organization Science, and Research in Organizational Behavior. It has also been featured in numerous media outlets including the Atlantic, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg. He has appeared on various radio and television programs such as NPR’s Marketplace, Wisconsin Public Radio, and WTV Live at Four.

Summer Rector is vice president of human resources consulting for the QTI Group, a staffing and recruitment agency that also serves as a full-service HR firm. Rector also leads QTI’s Belonging, Inclusion, and Diversity Committee. Prior to QTI, she worked in HR administration and consulting at Mercer, DayNine-Accenture, and Health Care Service Corporation. Rector is vice president of the board of directors of Literacy Network and is a faculty member in the HR Management School at UW–Madison’s Graduate School of Banking. She frequently presents locally and nationally on a variety of total rewards and HR topics.

More info: https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/.

