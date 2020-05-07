ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

Research for Our Changing Times

As one of the top research universities in the world, the UW is on the front lines of many of our most pressing challenges. Find out about the work happening on campus right now — without leaving your living room!

Join fellow UW alumni online for a livestreamed faculty lightning talk moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association, followed by a Q & A session via live chat.

A recording of each livestream will be available on YouTube after the event.

May 7, 7 p.m. CDT

Featuring:

Jeff Wendorf ’82 — vice president of advancement at the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association

Keith White ’70, MA’87 — former associate and interim director of admissions at the University of Wisconsin–Madison

Lauren Sorensen x’20 — senior class president, planning to pursue a career in international affairs

Sonam Dolma x’20 — senior class philanthropy director, who plans to attend medical school after graduation