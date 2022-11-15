The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

Nov 15: The Future of Energy

As geopolitical conflicts and environmental threats highlight the ongoing risks of fossil fuel dependence, many nations are accelerating their transition to clean, sustainable energy. What does this transition entail, both in the short term and long term? Is solar energy cheap and efficient enough for widespread utilization in the U.S.? How safe are nuclear energy and its byproducts? In addition to reducing carbon emissions, can existing carbon be removed from our atmosphere?

On the next UW Now Livestream, hosted by the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association, UW-Madison experts will discuss the future of energy. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Our featured guests:

Tim Donohue, PhD, is the Ira L. Baldwin Professor of Bacteriology and the UW Foundation Fetzer-Bascom Professor at UW-Madison. He is also the director of the Wisconsin Energy Institute. Donohue is an internationally recognized expert on bio- and genome-based conversion of renewable resources into valuable products. He is a past president and current secretary of the American Society for Microbiology, the oldest and largest biological sciences professional society in the country. He is an honorary fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the American Academy of Microbiology, has served on numerous federal and international advisory panels, and has led large federally funded cross-disciplinary graduate training programs. Since 2007, Donohue has served as principal investigator and director of Great Lakes Bioenergy, a renewable fuels and chemicals research center funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

Greg Nemet, PhD, is a professor at UW-Madison’s La Follette School of Public Affairs. His research focuses on understanding the process of technological change and the ways in which public policy can affect it. He teaches courses in energy systems analysis, policy analysis, and international environmental policy. Nemat’s first book, “How Solar Became Cheap: A Model for Low-Carbon Innovation,” was published in 2019 by Routledge. From 2013 to 2018, he chaired the UW’s Energy Analysis and Policy program. In 2015, he received the H. I. Romnes Faculty Fellowship, which honors outstanding UW-Madison faculty members for their research contributions. He was named an Andrew Carnegie Fellow in 2017. He was awarded the inaugural World Citizen Prize in Environmental Performance by the Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management in2019. He is currently a lead author of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Sixth Assessment Report.

Line Roald, PhD, is an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering and a Grainger Institute Fellow at UW-Madison. Her research focuses on modeling and optimization of energy systems to ensure reliable grid operations as renewable sources, such as solar and wind, replace traditional forms of generation, such as coal and nuclear. Her group is developing mathematical tools and software implementations to model and optimize system operation and energy markets, while taking into account the impact of uncertain events such as variations in renewable energy production, component failures, and large-scale outages

More info: https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/. A recording of this livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.