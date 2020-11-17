ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

Nov. 17: This year’s presidential election saw the largest voter turnout in American history. Now, the two big questions on everyone’s minds are: what happened, and what happens next? What factors affected the outcome? What do polling and election data tell us about the U.S. beyond the partisan divide? How does the transition of presidential power work — especially during a pandemic?

On the next UW Now Livestream, three political experts discuss the ongoing implications of the 2020 presidential election. The talks will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Featured guests:

Barry Burden is a professor of political science, the director of the Elections Research Center, and the Lyons Family Chair in Electoral Politics. His research and teaching are based in American politics, with an emphasis on electoral politics and representation. He is coeditor of The Measure of American Elections (Cambridge University Press, 2014), author of Personal Roots of Representation (Princeton University Press, 2007), and coauthor of Why Americans Split Their Tickets: Campaigns, Competition, and Divided Government (University of Michigan Press, 2002).

David Canon is the chair of the Department of Political Science at UW–Madison. His teaching and research interests are in American political institutions, especially Congress. He is the author of several articles and books, including Race, Redistricting, and Representation (University of Chicago Press, 1999, winner of the Richard Fenno award for the best book on legislative politics), The Dysfunctional Congress? The Individual Roots of an Institutional Dilemma (with Kenneth Mayer; second edition forthcoming from Columbia University Press), and Actors, Athletes, and Astronauts: Political Amateurs in the U.S. Congress (University of Chicago Press, 1990). He is currently the editor of the Election Law Journal.

Kenneth Mayer is a professor of political science at UW–Madison. His teaching and research interests are in American government and institutions (especially Congress and the presidency), campaign finance, and election administration. He is active as an expert witness in campaign finance, redistricting, and voter ID litigation. He has also consulted on recount disputes and Voting Rights Act matters. He is the author of With the Stroke of a Pen: Executive Orders and Presidential Power (Princeton University Press, 2001), The Political Economy of Defense Contracting (Yale University Press, 1991), The Dysfunctional Congress? The Individual Roots of an Institutional Dilemma (with David Canon; second edition forthcoming from Columbia University Press), and Presidential Leadership: Politics and Policymaking, 10th edition (with George C. Edwards III and Stephen J. Wayne; Roman and Littlefield, 2018).

