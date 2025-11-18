The Growing U.S.-China Rivalry and Nuclear Risk

media release:

Arguably, few things have shaped the “America First” policy agenda more than the growing U.S.-China rivalry. Concerns about boundaries in the South China Sea, threats to Taiwan’s independence, and the AI arms race are all fueling tensions.

Following a recent meeting between President Trump and President Xi, questions have emerged about the future of nuclear weapons and the relationship between the two countries. Trump has asserted that the U.S. will start testing nuclear again for the first time in more than 30 years and claims that China has been testing weapons, something China denies.

This raises some important questions:

What is the rationale for the U.S. to restart nuclear weapons testing, and how might China and other nuclear powers respond?

What scenarios could lead to a military clash between the U.S. and China, and how can nuclear escalation be avoided?

Is there a viable path for diplomatic engagement and arms control between the two nations?

Join the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association’s Mike Knetter on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. CST. This livestream will feature a discussion with UW experts who will answer these questions and offer their insights.

To watch live and chat with our guests, please take one minute to register, and you’ll be sent a link to watch the program. If you can’t tune in on the night of the show, we’ll send you a link to the recorded version following the event. To watch past programs, check out the Wisconsin Alumni Association YouTube channel.

Featured Speakers: