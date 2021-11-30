ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

Nov. 30: Inflation Trends and Predictions

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently confirmed that inflation has reared its head in the United States, up 6.2% in the last year. You have likely seen the effects everywhere, from the gas station to the grocery store. The Federal Reserve and others have claimed this surge in inflation was predictable and will be temporary — but is that the case? Did the Federal Reserve itself fuel the conditions that caused it? How did the pandemic contribute to the situation? Could our national debt be linked to the rising prices of assets and goods? What actions can we take to correct this issue — or to prepare ourselves for its consequences?

On the next UW Now Livestream, a panel of experts will discuss current inflation trends and predictions. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Featured Guests:

Brad Tank is an expert on macroeconomics and monetary policy. He is the chief investment officer and managing director of Neuberger Berman, as well as the global head of the firm’s Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. He is a member of the firm’s Operating, Investment Risk, and Asset Allocation Committees and the Investment Strategy Committee for the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. He brings 38 years of industry experience in a variety of executive leadership positions and mutual fund management.

Noah Williams, PhD, is the Juli Plant Grainger Professor of Economics at UW–Madison and the founding director of the Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy (CROWE). His research focuses on macroeconomics — particularly monetary policy, social insurance programs, and financial markets. He has coauthored several papers with Nobel Prize recipients Lars Peter Hansen and Thomas Sargent. A consultant to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, he is also a member of the Economic Advisors Roundtable. His research on state economies, which underlies the work of CROWE, has been supported by a grant from the National Science Foundation

