Oct. 27: In today’s world, we have endless information at our fingertips, but it is increasingly difficult to “get the facts” and feel confident in our sources. This may be the ultimate paradox of the modern age. What is at the root of this problem? Is it the polarization of our politics? Is it the democratization of media ushered in by the internet? Is it simple human nature? Will this get worse, or is there a way to correct it?

On the next UW Now Livestream, we will talk to a professor from the UW’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication on the spread of fake news and real importance of responsible journalism. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Our Guest:

Dhavan Shah is the Louis A. and Mary E. Maier-Bascom professor at UW–Madison, where he is director of the Mass Communication Research Center and scientific director in the Center for Health Enhancement System Studies. Housed in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication with affiliated appointments in Industrial and Systems Engineering, Marketing, and Political Science, his research focuses on the influence of electronic and digital media on social judgments, civic engagement, and health support. Shah has developed three major lines of inquiry, with his most recent work extending insights and techniques from his prior examinations of the influence of message construction and online interactions on political life to the development and deployment of digital technologies for individual and community health.

More info: https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/. A recording of this livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.

