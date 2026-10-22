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Making Sense of the Midterm Elections
media release:
Americans are heading into one of the most consequential midterm elections in recent memory. With control of Congress hanging in the balance, a deeply divided electorate, and new technologies reshaping how voters gather information, the 2026 election is about far more than individual candidates and races. Join UW Now Live for a timely conversation on the forces shaping the midterms and what they reveal about the future of American politics.
Key questions we’ll discuss include:
- What is the current electoral landscape, and how does it compare to historical patterns?
- Which issues and races could determine control of Congress?
- How are AI, prediction markets, and social media changing elections?
Join the Wisconsin Alumni Association online on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. CDT. Mike Knetter will moderate this live discussion.
Featured Speakers:
Barry Burden, PhD — Lyons Family Chair in Electoral Politics at UW-Madison and director of the UW Elections Research Center
Ross Dahlke, PhD — assistant professor, School of Journalism and Mass Communication at UW-Madison
To watch live and chat with guests, please take one minute to register, and you’ll be sent a link to watch the program. If you can’t tune in on the night of the show, we’ll send you a link to the recorded version following the event. To watch past programs, check out the Wisconsin Alumni Association YouTube channel.