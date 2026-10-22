media release:

Americans are heading into one of the most consequential midterm elections in recent memory. With control of Congress hanging in the balance, a deeply divided electorate, and new technologies reshaping how voters gather information, the 2026 election is about far more than individual candidates and races. Join UW Now Live for a timely conversation on the forces shaping the midterms and what they reveal about the future of American politics.

Key questions we’ll discuss include:

What is the current electoral landscape, and how does it compare to historical patterns?

Which issues and races could determine control of Congress?

How are AI, prediction markets, and social media changing elections?

Join the Wisconsin Alumni Association online on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. CDT. Mike Knetter will moderate this live discussion.

Featured Speakers:

Barry Burden, PhD — Lyons Family Chair in Electoral Politics at UW-Madison and director of the UW Elections Research Center

Ross Dahlke, PhD — assistant professor, School of Journalism and Mass Communication at UW-Madison

To watch live and chat with guests, please take one minute to register, and you’ll be sent a link to watch the program. If you can’t tune in on the night of the show, we’ll send you a link to the recorded version following the event. To watch past programs, check out the Wisconsin Alumni Association YouTube channel.