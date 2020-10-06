ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

Oct. 6: The academic year is well underway, despite an uncertain beginning. The next UW Now Livestream will feature a discussion and Q & A with UW–Madison’s chancellor, Rebecca Blank. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Rebecca Blank has been chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Madison since 2013. She is an internationally respected economist who also has worked in three different presidential administrations. Most recently, she served as deputy secretary and acting secretary of commerce under President Obama. She has also served on the faculty at the University of Michigan, Northwestern University, and Princeton University, and was a fellow at the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy research think tank in Washington, DC.

Chancellor Blank will provide a campus update and discuss the UW’s response to COVID-19. She will also offer her perspective on the future of higher education and the outlook for UW–Madison.

More info: https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/. A recording of this livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.

