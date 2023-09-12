The UW Now

media release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

The Financial Cost of Climate Change

The past few months have seen record-shattering temperatures, storms, and other climate-related events across many parts of the world. How does the increase in storm damage correspond to rising insurance prices? How might climate change continue to impact your life throughout the coming seasons? How can humans adapt, both individually and collectively, to our planet’s changing climate? Can updates to policy and infrastructure mitigate issues like the ones we’re seeing now — and what will it take to get everyone on board?

On the next UW Now Livestream, a discussion about the impact of climate change on our everyday lives. The program will be moderated by Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Featured guests:

Steve Ackerman, PhD, is a professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences and the vice chancellor for graduate research and education at UW-Madison. He began his career at UW-Madison as a research scientist in the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies (CIMSS). In 1992, he joined the faculty of the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences . In 1999, he became director of the CIMSS, successfully leading the institute for 18 years. He has also served campus as the associate dean for the physical sciences and the associate vice chancellor for the physical sciences. He is also one of “the Weather Guys” featured monthly on a popular Wisconsin Public Radio live call-in show.

Jonathan Martin, PhD, is a professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences. He is an expert on mid-latitude weather systems, such as snowstorms and severe thunderstorms, and how climate change contributes to these events. He has authored or coauthored more than 40 scientific publications, including the leading undergraduate textbook on atmospheric dynamics, Mid-Latitude Atmospheric Dynamics: A First Course. He is the recipient of the Underkofler Excellence in Teaching Award, the College of Letters & Science Mark Ingraham Distinguished Faculty Award, and the Hamel Faculty Fellow Award. He is also one of “the Weather Guys” featured monthly on a popular Wisconsin Public Radio live call-in show.

Ben Wright is the senior vice president and chief underwriting officer - property at American Family Insurance Group. He leads product development, product management, high-risk, and data science teams for the American Family enterprise homeowners business. He has been with the American Family enterprise for more than 22 years in roles across actuarial, finance, product management, and product development functions. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2002 with a BBA in actuarial science.