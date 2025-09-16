The UW Now

media release: As artificial intelligence (AI) keeps growing and becoming more common, a “race” is starting — both between companies in the U.S. and between the U.S. and China. In the past, the U.S. became a tech leader by letting businesses compete and produce innovative ideas on their own. But now, the federal government is getting more involved. It’s helping build the tools and systems needed for AI, putting limits or taxes on tech exports, and even investing directly in companies like Intel.

This raises some big questions:

Why is the government stepping in now?

Will this help the U.S. outpace China in the AI race?

How will the government’s influence change what private companies do?

Will AI take over entry-level jobs, or will we need to teach people new skills for their first jobs?

Join the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association’s Mike Knetter on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. CDT. This livestream will feature a discussion with UW experts who will answer these questions and offer their insights.

New: To watch live and chat with our guests, please take one minute to register, and you’ll be sent a link to watch the program. If you can’t tune in on the night of the show, we’ll send you a link to the recorded version following the event. To watch past programs, check out the Wisconsin Alumni Association YouTube channel.

Featured Speakers: