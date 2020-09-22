ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

Sept. 22: Since the pandemic began, the world has been racing to learn as much as we can about the virus. That means massive amounts of data. But how do we collect and process that data, and how do we interpret it to determine the best course of action? How do we address concerns about privacy and surveillance while still gathering useful information?

On the next UW Now Livestream, two experts will discuss how data impacts our understanding of and response to the pandemic. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Our Guests:

Remzi Arpaci-Dusseau is the Grace Wahba Professor and Chair of Computer Sciences at UW–Madison. As a leading computer systems researcher, his work focuses on the future of data storage. He coleads a research group with Professor Andrea Arpaci-Dusseau. Together, they have graduated 25 PhD students and won numerous awards. Many of their innovations are used by commercial systems. Their operating systems book, Operating Systems: Three Easy Pieces, is downloaded millions of times annually and used at hundreds of institutions worldwide. They received the 2018 ACM-SIGOPS Mark Weiser Award for “outstanding leadership, innovation, and impact in storage and computer systems research.” Remzi is a six-time winner of the Professor of the Year Award from the student chapter of the Association for Computing Machinery at UW–Madison. He has also received the Carolyn Rosner Excellent Educator Award and the Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award.

Eric Lefkofsky is the founder and CEO of Tempus, a leading provider of technology-enabled precision medicine solutions. He is a founding partner of Lightbank, a venture fund investing in disruptive technology businesses. He is also the cofounder and chairman of Groupon, a global e-commerce marketplace; a cofounder of Mediaocean, a leading provider of integrated media procurement technology; a cofounder of Echo Global Logistics, a technology-enabled transportation and logistics outsourcing firm; a cofounder of InnerWorkings, a global provider of managed print and promotional solutions; and a founding investor of Uptake Technologies, a leading predictive analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. He cochairs the Lefkofsky Family Foundation with his wife, Liz Lefkofsky ’91, to advance high-impact initiatives that enhance lives in the communities served.

Where: The UW Now Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=m6IDNqqoTHc

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.

