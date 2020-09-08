ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

Sept. 8: Hear from Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of Infection Control at UW Hospital and Clinics, and Thomas Friedrich, professor of pathobiological sciences in the School of Veterinary Medicine, about the virus’s evolution process, how it is transmitted and details of COVID-19 testing.

Where: The UW Now Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=m6IDNqqoTHc

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.

The pandemic has changed consumer spending habits practically overnight. From a surge in demand for baking ingredients and masks to the sudden halt of brick-and-mortar shopping, these changes have dramatically impacted our retail and service landscapes — and the jobs that go with them. What trends can we expect to see as the situation progresses? How might changes in consumerism during the pandemic reflect a larger shift in our social values?

The pandemic has changed the way many people and businesses think about the spaces we occupy. Many are also struggling to hold on to the spaces they have amid major economic changes. What could all this mean for the future real estate market? Will we need more commercial space to ensure safe distance between workers — or will the market for office space crash as more companies opt to have employees work remotely? Will people flee high-density lifestyles and urban areas that rely on public transit? Or will a vaccine get us back to normal?