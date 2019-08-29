UW Organic Agriculture Field Day

to Google Calendar - UW Organic Agriculture Field Day - 2019-08-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW Organic Agriculture Field Day - 2019-08-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW Organic Agriculture Field Day - 2019-08-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - UW Organic Agriculture Field Day - 2019-08-29 10:00:00

RSVP

UW Arlington Agricultural Research Station N695 Hopkins Rd. , Arlington, Wisconsin 53911

press release: FREE, lunch will be provided. Preregistration requested by August 26

University of Wisconsin Arlington Agricultural Research Station, N695 Hopkins Rd, Arlington, WI 53911

This field day will highlight organic research conducted at the University of Wisconsin, including optimizing equipment and production practices for organic no-till production, interseeding cover crops into corn, soybeans and cereal grains, the impact of organic management on soil microbial communities, and weed management for organic hemp production.

Info

UW Arlington Agricultural Research Station N695 Hopkins Rd. , Arlington, Wisconsin 53911 View Map
Careers & Business
Food & Drink
608-890-1503
RSVP
to Google Calendar - UW Organic Agriculture Field Day - 2019-08-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW Organic Agriculture Field Day - 2019-08-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW Organic Agriculture Field Day - 2019-08-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - UW Organic Agriculture Field Day - 2019-08-29 10:00:00