UW Organic Vegetable Research Showcase

press release: Please join the Seed to Kitchen Collaborative for an organic vegetable variety field day at the West Madison Agricultural Research Station, 8502 Mineral Point Road, Verona, WI.

Come see new varieties bred for better flavor, disease resistance and productivity in northern climates and meet UW researchers, seed company representatives and independent breeders. The field day will include beets, carrots, sweet corn, tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, melons, cucumbers, and winter squash. Programs represented include the Seed to Kitchen Collaborative, vegetable breeding programs and organic vegetable research projects at UW-Madison, the USDA Agricultural Research Service, several seed companies, independent breeders and the Organic Seed Alliance.

The event is free and open to the public. Contact Julie Dawson, dawson@hort.wisc.edu with any questions.