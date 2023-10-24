UW Prevention Research Center Annual Meeting

media release: Join the University of Wisconsin-Madison Prevention Research Center (UWPRC) in advancing health equity at the UWPRC 2023 Annual Meeting! The UWPRC 2023 Annual Meeting will bring together community members, researchers, students, and practitioners on October 24th from 8:30AM-4:30PM at the Goodman Community Center (214 Waubesa St, Madison, WI 53704) to facilitate growth and collaboration in the areas of health promotion, prevention research, community engagement, and maternal and child health. Sessions of the UWPRC 2023 Annual Meeting will emphasize "Health Equity For Families: Expanding The Narrative," centering community voices and the need to include diverse perspectives in advancing maternal and child health equity. Those interested in prevention and health equity are encouraged to attend. All are welcome.

Further event details, including registration, can be found on the UWPRC website as they become available. If you have any questions regarding the UWPRC 2023 Annual Meeting, please email prc@wisc.edu.