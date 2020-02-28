UW QLaw GAYla

press release: This night of inclusion spotlights the work of LGBTQ+ legal advocates who have worked tirelessly on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community. Guests will enjoy an inspirational keynote lecture by a prominent LGBTQ+ advocate or activist, food/wine reception, and dancing with music provided by a local DJ.

Keynote Speaker: Mario D. White (with a special message from: US Senator Tammy Baldwin)

Mario D. White is a Dane County Circuit Court commissioner and University of Wisconsin Law School alumnus ('08). White has spent 10 years as a public defender, providing a voice for the voiceless while breaking down racial stereotypes of the justice system. White joins us to discuss his path to career success, and the importance of queer identification in the legal profession.

$15 advance, $20 door Eventbrite website

Founded in 2008, QLaw is the University of Wisconsin Law School’s LGBTQ+ inclusive community. The organization recognizes that 2.64% of practicing attorneys openly identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender. QLaw strives to make the law school and legal profession a more open, hospitable, and welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ students and allies. The organization hosts lectures, maintains a legal mentorship program, inspires youth toward careers in law, and facilitates discussion of LGBTQ+ legal issues.