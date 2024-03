UW Resistance Music Ensemble, Cumbia Cachaca

media release:Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes UW-Madison Resistance Music Ensemble with special guest CumbiaCachaca on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 7:00pm. Free admission, donations encouraged.

Led by director Nick Moran, the student Resistance Music Ensemble explores a variety of musical styles created from social movements and generational and cultural identity, including but not limited to hip-hop, reggae, jazz, and cumbia.

CumbiaCacaca is an electronic cumbia duet which investigates traditional Colombian musical styles—including bullerengue, gaita musics, tambora musics, Creole therapy—and reinterprets them according to its urban vision.