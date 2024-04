× Expand MDP Studio UW Russian Folk Orchestra

media release: The University of Wisconsin Russian Folk Orchestra is presenting its Annual Spring Concert!

Victor Gorodinsky, Music Director/Founder

When: Saturday, May 18, 7 pm

Where: First Unitarian Society of Madison, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, WI 53705

Slavic and East-European music performed on authentic folk instruments. With internationally renowned artists:

Angelina Galashenkova-Reed, domra

Polina De Carlo, piano

Oleg Timofeyev, seven-string guitar

John Aley, trumpet

For detailed information and tickets, please go to:

https://rfo.wisc.edu/concerts/