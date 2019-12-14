UW Russian Folk Orchestra

press release: Join us in the sanctuary Saturday, December 14, at noon for the much-anticipated annual holiday concert of the University of Wisconsin Russian Folk Orchestra. Now in its 23rd year, the ensemble features authentic Russian instruments including the balaika and domra, and will be performing a selection of traditional Russian folk songs and arrangements. Come early to get a good seat! This concert typically ends up being standing-room only!

Concert-goers will have a special opportunity to support the Haiti Project! A selection of handmade Haitian Christmas ornaments, metal art, jewelry, Singing Rooster Coffee, chocolate, and other sundry items will be for sale in the back of the nave. All of the art sale's proceeds will support the Haiti Project.

GRACE PRESENTS is proud to provide free public concerts year-round to the people of Madison. These musical offerings are made possible in part by goodwill donations collected at concerts. If you have been uplifted by Grace Presents concerts, and are in a position to support the program, please give generously this holiday season!